Md. Democrat drops out of congressional race

A Democratic congressional candidate from Maryland has dropped out of the race after the state party said she had voted in both Maryland and Florida in the 2006 general election and in the 2008 presidential primaries.

Wendy Rosen confirmed to The Associated Press that she was withdrawing from the 1st District congressional race. She did not elaborate beyond a statement citing "personal issues."

The 57-year-old Miami native lives in Cockeysville, Md. She was running against first-term Republican congressman Andy Harris.

A spokesman for the Maryland Democratic Party, Matthew Verghese, says party officials learned Friday night of Rosen's voting record.

State officials say it's too late to take Rosen's name off the ballot. She won her primary race in April by a margin of less than 1 percentage point.