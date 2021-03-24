McEnany questions whether Biden is 'decision-maker' or 'abdicating responsibility' on border crisis

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration on "The Story" Wednesday over its management of the southern border crisis, saying they have failed to make good on their "transparency promise."

MCENANY: She [Jen Psaki] has this refrain. She said it today and said it yesterday. 'We remain committed to transparency' as if it's a phrase and not so much a concept that they're really looking at implementing. It's striking that today, the cameras that are being let in to what they're calling an 'aspirational facility', it was created under the Trump administration in 2019. So the Trump facility is 'aspirational,' they're allowing the cameras into [it], however, they're not allowing them in to the Obama-era caged facilities that President Trump took so much blame for. It's easy to commit to transparency, to find the way around COVID to make this work. Test the reporters. It's not hard. Clearly, the Department of Homeland Security is stonewalling and not allowing her [Psaki] to make good on that transparency promise.

President Trump, when COVID was besetting our country, put Vice President Pence in charge of the task force. I was in there with the vice president in those task force meetings. I watched him take in that information, but what Vice President Pence then did was go to President Trump, tell him the status quo, and the president made the decision on how to move forward. My question here [is], is that the model? That she’ll be reporting back to President Biden, who will then be the decision maker? Or is he abdicating responsibility on what is undoubtedly the biggest crisis he's managing at the moment?

There has been a complete 180, though they refuse to acknowledge it. At that same time you had Joe Biden, the soon-to-be president, Kamala Harris, the soon-to-be vice president, and Pete Buttigieg all raising their hand for free healthcare for illegal immigrants. They have incentivized this, they are directly responsible for the problem on the southern border. Now this subtle shift in messaging is not enough. By the way, Kamala Harris said they intend to invest in the Northern Triangle countries [Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador], which even the Brookings Institute, a liberal organization, said would take years to stem immigration by investing money in these areas. It's not a plausible way to deal with this.