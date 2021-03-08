Expand / Collapse search
McEnany: 'I warned the reporters' Biden would be a no-show in White House Briefing Room

Bush, Obama and Trump had all held solo press conferences by this point in their administrations.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
McEnany: I 'warned' White House reporters Biden wouldn't be accessibleVideo

McEnany: I 'warned' White House reporters Biden wouldn't be accessible

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany sounds off on 'The Story' on president's absence from press room

Former White House Press Secretary and Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany told "The Story" on Monday that she warned the press corps in the final days of the Trump administration that the suddenly rare appearances by Donald Trump would be a primer for how the Biden administration would interact with the media.

MCENANY: I actually warned some of the reporters there in the press corps. In the waning days of the Trump administration, he didn't do as much press availabilities every day as he walked to [Marine One] or those press conferences. 

I said to the correspondents, 'You're getting a little taste of what it will be like in the Biden administration.' I said I wouldn't expect to see much of him. We haven't. We're still waiting on that solo press conference, we're still waiting for the day, apparently by the end of the month.

