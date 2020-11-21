McEnany: Trump's path to victory is Supreme Court, exposing 'systemic' voter fraud

The path to challenging "systemic voter fraud" during the 2020 presidential election is through the courts, Trump campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany said Saturday.

While no evidence of such a scheme has been presented in court, McEnany, who also serves as White House press secretary, doubled down on the allegations and accused the news media of being complicit.

“We have 234 affidavits in Michigan, of voters in one county saying this is what I observed. We have voters in Pennsylvania saying 'I showed up to vote, was told I couldn’t cast my ballot because there is a mail-in ballot that was cast on my behalf that wasn’t cast by me,'” McEnany said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

McEnany said “real systematic claims” exist and will be brought before judges.

“Our justice system is where that will play, and that is something that the media cannot get in the way of. They can try to hide it, but the American people are smart. The 73 million people who showed up to vote for this president -- the most-ever votes for a sitting president -- they have a voice. We will be heard.

"The Tea Party movement made their voice heard, the Trump movement is now making our voice heard, and, again, we don’t need the media by our side, we can do it without them,” McEnany said.

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani alleged widespread voter fraud during a news conference Thursday but provided no evidence of such a scheme.

In court so far, the Truimp campaign has primarily focused on the validity of ballots and counts without asserting fraud.

“We’ve got to continue fighting this, and the federal courts are the path and, hopefully, up to the Supreme Court, " McEnany said, "because voter fraud is real, and they seized on a pandemic and created an electoral epidemic -- one that was inexcusable, a system that should never have happened.”

