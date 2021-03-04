McEnany rips Biden's 'Neanderthal' remark on 'Fox & Friends,' compares it to Hillary's 'deplorables' insult

Fox News analyst and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed President Biden’s recent swipe at Republican governors, likening them to "Neanderthals" after several states, including Texas and Mississippi, reversed their coronavirus mask mandates.

On "Fox & Friends" McEnany drew comparisons between Biden’s statement and comments made by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the 2016 campaign trail, in which she insinuated that some Donald Trump supporters were in a "basket of deplorables."

McEnany referenced GOP strategist Rick Wilson’s comments calling Trump supporters "credulous boomer" rubes on CNN, as well as Clinton’s statement as evidence that Democrats use divisive rhetoric to describe conservatives.

"Simply giving freedoms causes Joe Biden - the great uniter - to call us Neanderthals among other words that his predecessor Hillary Clinton did as well," McEnany said.

This is far from the first time that media outlets and political figures have used incendiary language to describe Republicans and conservatives.

In her now-infamous speech in 2016, Hillary Clinton said this about Trump supporters.

"You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables," she said. "Right? They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic – Islamophobic – you name it."

After apologizing for her comments, Clinton, during a trip to Mumbai, India, doubled down on her categorization of Trump’s followers, calling them people who "didn’t like Black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are."

Rick Wilson, during a panel on CNN, mocked Trump supporters to the amusement and laughter of anchor Don Lemon.

"This is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that's partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump," he said.

As Lemon began crying with tears of laughter, Wilson went on to depict what he thought a typical Trump supporter sounded like.

"'Donald Trump's the smart one — and y'all elitists are dumb!'" Wilson said with a heavy Southern accent.

Most recently, Biden faced backlash for comments he made about Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi, following their decision to reverse coronavirus mask mandates.

"We've been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough [vaccines] for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot," Biden told reporters from the White House Wednesday. "The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking."

Despite the warning issued by health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a fourth resurgence in coronavirus cases earlier this week, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said all state regulations would be lifted starting Wednesday.

