McConnell says Trump ‘sounds well’ after call to discuss pandemic, Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that President Trump “sounds well and says he’s feeling good” -- after a phone call in which the two Republican leaders talked about issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after suffering what were described by the White House as “mild” symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus the night before. On Saturday, both Trump and his doctors described his condition positively.

TRUMP'S MEDICAL TEAM SAYS HE IS DOING 'VERY WELL'; OFFICIAL WARNS NEXT 48 HOURS ARE 'CRITICAL'

McConnell said the two had a “great call.”

“He sounds well and says he’s feeling good. We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families,” he said. “Let’s keep our President & First Lady in our prayers.”

While Trump has moved to the hospital, the White House has said Trump will keep working and that the stay is precautionary.

Trump last week announced that he would nominate Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Republicans are hoping to confirm the nomination before Election Day, and are certain to face fierce pushback from Democrats.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been working to forge a compromise on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill to reinvigorate the economy.

Trump tweeted about the negotiations on Saturday, urging negotiators to “get it done.”

“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE,” he tweeted. “Thank you!”