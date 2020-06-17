McConnell to lead Trump campaign fundraising program encouraging GOP Senate volunteers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republican senators are leading a new program for the Trump campaign’s finance committee to encourage GOP members of the Senate to volunteer as fundraisers to “ensure” the campaign and the Republican National Committee have “the necessary resources” to win in November.

The program, called the “Senate Captains Program,” will work with the Trump Victory Finance Committee -- a joint field effort between the Trump campaign and the RNC -- and will “spearhead outreach” to GOP senators.

TRUMP'S BIRTHDAY MARKS RNC, TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S SINGLE BEST ONLINE FUNDRAISING DAY EVER

McConnell, R-Ky., will be the “Senate Captain,” with Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Kevin Kramer, R-N.D., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, serving as “co-captains.”

"As the Democrat Party embraces socialism and rejects the values that make America great, it is crucial that our party comes together to reelect President Trump and support Republicans up and down the ballot,” McConnell said in a statement. "The new Senate Captains program, led by Kimberly Guilfoyle and the Trump Victory Finance Committee, will give our party the resources it needs to reelect President Trump and defeat the Democrats' leftist agenda.”

The program was introduced Wednesday by Guilfoyle, a former Fox News co-host, who noted that “it is vital” to “tap into the skills of our congressional leaders to enhance our nationwide volunteer fundraising effort.

GOP ENJOYS TWO-TO-ONE CASH ADVANTAGE OVER DEMS, SPENDS BIG ON ADS

“The Republican Party is unified around President Trump,” Guilfoyle said. “We are utilizing the extensive talents of all our supporters to win in November.”

The Trump campaign and the RNC have roughly $255 million cash on hand, compared to the approximately $100 million the Joe Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee have on hand.