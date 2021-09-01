McConnell says Biden impeachment over Afghanistan will not happen

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday that President Joe Biden would not be impeached over his withdrawal from Afghanistan because both the House and Senate are Democrat-controlled.

"The president is not going to be removed from office," McConnell said during an event in Pikeville, Kentucky. "Its a Democratic house, a narrowly Democratic Senate, that’s not going to happen."

McConnell also insisted that the best way certain "behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box," signaling that voters who are upset with Biden's leadership should take to the polls.

"There isn't going to be any impeachment, but I think they have a very bad chance of having a bad election year, and we have a good chance," McConnell said.