McConnell tells GOP to pass House coronavirus bill: 'Gag and vote for it anyway'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will pass the House coronavirus package despite its flaws to show the American people that Washington lawmakers can move in a swift, bipartisan and bicameral way to address the global pandemic.

"A number of my members think there were considerable shortcomings in the House bill. My counsel to them it is to gag and vote for it anyway," McConnell said Tuesday after lunching with his fellow Republicans.

MCCONNELL VOWS TO KEEP SENATE IN SESSION UNTIL 'MAJOR' CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE PACKAGE

The Senate will take up the House bill beginning Tuesday and then move immediately to crafting bigger legislation to stimulate the economy that will need 60 votes to pass the upper chamber.

McConnell said the Senate won't recess until another bill is passed.

"We're going to move here in warp speed for the Senate, which almost never does anything quickly," McConnell said.

McConnell said he's creating three task forces within the Senate GOP to design the legislation and work with the White House. Afterwards, McConnell will consult with Democrats on what can be achieved.

TRUMP WANTS TO SEND AMERICANS CHECKS ‘IMMEDIATELY’ IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS, MNUCHIN SAYS

The Senate GOP is focused on ensuring healthcare workers have the resources they need, small businesses can survive the outbreak and help American workers. Earlier the White House said they wanted direct cash payments for workers and McConnell echoed a similar tone.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

"We need to directly help American workers and families face this uncertain period, and particularly we're examining policy tools to put money directly and quickly into the hands of American families," McConnell said.

But Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, who designed his own $750 billion proposal to help workers, questioned why McConnell is choosing to leave Democrats out of the talks from the start.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I believe the best way to get this going is in a bipartisan way from the outset," Schumer said, advising the House, Senate and White House all negotiate together.

"The plan Leader McConnell laid out will slow things down in a significant and dramatic way," Schumer said.

The House bill has the support of President Trump. It will make coronavirus testing free, expand unemployment aid to states, offer 14 paid sick days and extend emergency leave for workers dealing with the coronavirus.