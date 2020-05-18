McConnell in new ad hits opponent Amy McGrath for supporting Trump impeachment, calls her ‘extreme’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's reelection team is launching an advertising campaign this week slamming his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, as an “extreme liberal politician,” Fox News is told.

“When it comes to the issues most important to Kentuckians, Amy McGrath doesn’t shy away from taking the most far-left stance possible,” McConnell Senate Committee campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement. “McGrath can try to erase the past, but voters will not forget how radical the real Amy McGrath is.”

Golden added: “McGrath is a radical, left-wing Democrat who is eager to join forces with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in order to block President Trump’s agenda. With a preference for abortion on demand and impeaching President Trump, McGrath is too liberal for Kentucky.”

MCCONNELL VOWS TO BE 'GRIM REAPER' OF SOCIALIST DEM PROPOSALS

McGrath, a Marine combat aviator and a Democrat who lost a close House race in 2018, announced she was taking on McConnell for his Senate seat last summer – arguing that McConnell’s close ties to President Trump could be a possible weakness for the incumbent GOP leader and Kentucky senator.

The McConnell ad accuses McGrath of a “far-left record” on Trump impeachment, the border wall and abortion. “Amy McGrath keeps attacking Mitch McConnell for helping Kentuckians,” the announcer says. “Because she doesn’t want you to find out about her far-left record.”

While McConnell's campaign calls her "extreme," McGrath has sought to portray herself as someone who doesn't represent "the swamp."

"I’m a commonsense Kentuckian, and I’ll do what’s right for working Kentuckians," McGrath recently tweeted. "I’m tired of partisanship."

McConnell’s campaign from the outset has hit hard at McGrath – sending out a tweet shortly after she declared her candidacy that included a video montage of her supporting liberal positions on issues including universal health care, abortion and illegal immigration, as well as a clip of her comparing her reaction to Trump’s election to how she felt on 9/11.

The tweet included a brief message: “Welcome to the race, Amy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not just McConnell who has been on the attack against McGrath.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the only Democrat elected to federal office from Kentucky, hinted last year that McGrath might not be the best candidate to take down the Senate majority leader.

Yarmuth told the Louisville Courier-Journal that McGrath made a "pretty significant mistake" by indicating that she would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanuagh to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. McGrath, who said she opposed Kavanaugh at the time of his contentious confirmation fight, flip-flopped four hours later on social media and said that after "reflection," she would have voted against Kavanaugh.

"By her own admission she made a pretty significant mistake and corrected it," the lawmaker said. "I hope she prepares a little bit better for the rest of the campaign. I'm sure she will."

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Gregg Re contributed to this report.