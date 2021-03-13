House Minority Leader McCarthy to call for Rep. Swalwell's removal from intelligence committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday said he will offer a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee "next week."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday reinstated Swalwell onto the committee despite Republican concerns that the former Democratic presidential candidate poses a "national security threat" following reports that an undercover Chinese national, known as Fang Fang, helped fundraise for his 2014 re-election campaign, unbeknownst to Swalwell.

"Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee," McCarthy tweeted Friday. "Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee."

A spokesperson for McCarthy told Fox News that the resolution could come as soon as Tuesday, when the lawmaker will force a vote to remove the California Democrat from the committee.

"I'm eager to continue the important work of protecting Americans and supporting the hard-working heroes of our Intelligence Community, and I thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff for their support and confidence," Swalwell told Fox News in a statement Saturday.

The congressman on Friday called McCarthy a "loser" in a Friday tweet in response to a tweet from the California Republican calling President Biden's $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package "a liberal wishlist."

The California Democrat cut off all ties with Fang in 2015 after the FBI informed him of the spy's activities and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to an official who spoke to Axios in December.

Pelosi and McCarthy were briefed on the reports in December. The House Speaker said in a Friday statement that members on the Intelligence Committee "will be effective forces in keeping the American people safe, as we confront our nation’s adversaries, adapt to new threats and work with our allies," naming Swalwell as one such appointee.

"The American people elected a Democratic House Majority that would be relentless in our work to promote their security -- both by defending their economic security here at home and our national security abroad," Pelosi said.

The House speaker had also announced Swalwell's appointment to the Homeland Security Committee in January. He previously served on that committe during his first term in Congress, from 2012 to 2014, before officials briefed him on Fang.

Swalwell has likened former President Donald Trump to terrorist leader Usama bin Laden, referred to multiple Republican lawmakers as the "Coup Klux Klan" and accused others of being associated with "terrorists" in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

