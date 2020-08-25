McCarthy fires back at House Speaker Pelosi over Pompeo's RNC appearance: 'I have to laugh'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., fired back at Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday after she joined the chorus of criticism over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to speak at the Republican National Convention during an official trip abroad.

"I have to laugh at Speaker Pelosi," McCarthy told "Special Report". "Mike Pompeo is doing this on his own time. No government funding is being spent," he said.

"But," McCarthy continued, "you know what we are spending government money on? We are spending government money on 68 Democrats who refused to show up to the emergency session that we had last Saturday. But you never heard one word from Speaker Pelosi."

Pompeo is due to give prerecorded remarks from Israel on the second night of the RNC. But there’s been plenty of criticism that America’s top diplomat is breaking precedent.

Even if Pompeo's speech does not violate the Hatch Act prohibiting the use of government resources for political purposes, as some critics have suggested, others claim it politicizes the U.S.-Israel relationship.

McCarthy emphasized that Pompeo will be speaking in a personal capacity, arguing that "at any given moment, if you would’ve asked Mike Pompeo to do a video on his own, he would be somewhere in the world.

"And," he said, "I think that's good that we can hear about the work he is doing bringing our allies stronger together [and about] this administration continuing to keep their promise [with Israel]."

McCarthy also addressed Pelosi's attacks against GOP lawmakers after she described them on Monday as "domestic enemies" over their opposition to universal mail-in voting.

"Last time they called us 'the deplorables'," he said. "Now Speaker Pelosi is saying we are an enemy. If you want to know why there is no agreement for a new COVID bill, you heard directly from her.

"Every time we tried to get legislation -- from the first CARES Act when she held it up, or needed more money for small business -- she stood in front of her refrigerator and said no to the nation. She puts politics before people," McCarthy said. "That's wrong. We need people who can work together."

McCarthy, who serves as chairman of the Republican National Convention, touted the success of the gathering's first night, telling host Bret Baier that "at the end of the day, when people see the four days of the Republican National Convention and four days of the Democratic National Convention, it will be clear we have a big contrast in agenda.

"After the Democrat convention, there are three things I know," McCarthy said. "They hate President Trump, they want to raise your taxes, and defund the police.

By contrast, "We love America," he argued. "We think this is an exceptional country, a more perfect union that can take the life of a Tim Scott going from 'Cotton to Congress in one lifetime.' That's amazing."

