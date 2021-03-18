McCarthy files resolution to kick Swalwell off intel committee over past ties to suspected Chinese spy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday filed a resolution aimed at removing Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence over past ties to an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang.

The two-page resolution -- obtained by Fox News -- says Swalwell, D-Calif., "has not denied public reporting that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative helped raise money for Representative Swalwell's political campaigns" and "other troublesome elements of public reporting."

The ties to Fang were first revealed by Axios, which reported that Fang helped raise money for Swalwell's campaign and placed one or more interns in Swalwell's office. Republicans have said that somebody who was so egregiously compromised by a foreign power should not remain on the critical intelligence panel.

The McCarthy, R-Calif., resolution also cites the House rule that "A Member... of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House."

Swalwell was not accused of any wrongdoing and cooperated with the FBI when he was informed that Fang was a spy. But he has repeatedly refused to answer questions from Fox News about whether his relationship with Fang was romantic or sexual and nature.

Swalwell's office referred Fox News to a statement the congressman made last week on his role on the intel panel.

"I'm eager to continue the important work of protecting Americans and supporting the hard-working heroes of our Intelligence Community, and I thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff for their support and confidence," Swalwell said.

Fang, Axios reported, had sexual or romantic relationships with multiple elected officials, including at least two Midwestern mayors.

But Swalwell still has widespread support among Democrats. He was named one of the House impeachment managers for the second Senate trial of former President Donald Trump and recently reappointed to the intel panel by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

After McCarthy introduces the resolution on the House floor, the body must either consider it immediately or within two legislative days. It's unclear at this point if the resolution will be introduced Thursday. Because Democrats will likely move to "table" the resolution, which would set it aside without an actual vote on the merits of the resolution.

McCarthy signaled last week that he would introduce a resolution to remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee.

"Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets," McCarthy said in a tweet.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.