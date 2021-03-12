Biden coronavirus bill 'waste of money, payoff to Pelosi's political friends': McCarthy

The massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is a "waste of money" and a "payoff" to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "political friends," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Friday.

McCarthy's comments on "Fox & Friends" came after President Biden on Thursday signed into law the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Democrats muscled through Congress without any Republican support, securing the first big legislative win of his presidency.

BIDEN SIGNS $1.9T CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BILL IN FIRST MAJOR LEGISLATIVE WIN

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: "Yes, they should, but how is he able to provide that shot? Operation Warp Speed. He also said when he got into office that they didn’t have the vaccine until he came in. Even though he was already vaccinated. Let’s give credit where credit is due because it is the American ingenuity that came together, that we had a virus hit us from China, that we came together and made vaccines and now there’s three out there that’s already approved so we’re producing more than 2 million a day into people's arms ...

I say every American that wants the vaccine should get it but also every American should be able to go back to work, back-to-school, and back to health. The other thing that he’s going to do, he’s going to sign a bill that’s going to cost every family of four $22,000 and the thing he’s not telling you is what’s in this bill. Let me just point out three things which are hard-working taxpayer’s money is going for. You are now going to provide bonuses up to $25,000 to government employees and bureaucrats and if you’re not part of the swamp, you get nothing ...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Your money is going to pay for illegal immigrants' healthcare. Your money also is being sent to San Francisco city where your money will be spent giving alcohol and marijuana to the homeless. That is what that bill is doing and two-thirds of the money for the schools don’t even come forward to 2023 and there is a trillion dollars still sitting there from the five bills we’ve already passed. This is a waste of money, less than 9% is going to Covid. This is a payoff to Pelosi’s political friends."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW