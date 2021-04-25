McCarthy slams Biden's first 100 days as 'bait and switch' after promises of bipartisanship

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday argued that President Biden’s first 100 days in office have been like a "bait and switch," saying he has failed to live up to his promises of bipartisan governing.

"If I look at the 100 days, it's more like a bait and switch," McCarthy told "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace. "The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan but the switch is he's governed as a socialist."

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN APPROACHES 100-DAY MILESTONE

McCarthy said that less than 6% of Biden's $2 trillion spending bill actually goes toward roads and bridges.

"Republicans would be the first ones to work with him, but I think the very first thing we would need to do is define what infrastructure is: roads, bridges, airports, Broadcom? We would get this done. [Biden] is trying to pick a number instead of foreseeing what do we need to make America competitive."

According to the latest Fox News poll, 49% of voters favor Biden's proposed infrastructure spending plan, while 41% opposed the bill. On how to pay for the $2 trillion plan, 56% of voters favor increasing taxes on corporations, while 63% favor raising taxes on people who earn more than $400,000.

FOX NEWS POLL: THREE TIMES AS MANY SAY BORDER SECURITY WORSE UNDER BIDEN

But McCarthy said that when Americans find out what the majority of the money in the proposed bill is really being used for, it may lose popularity.

"But I think when America found out that just 6% is going to the roads, that they’re not going to be built for more than a decade, that we spend more on subsidizing electric cars than roads, bridges and airports in this bill, I don’t think that’s going to be popular," McCarthy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But what we should read in that is that we should work together," he added.

The minority leader said that he believes the American public wants the Republicans and Democrats to work together to find a solution to rebuilding the country's infrastructure and how to pay for it, among other issues.

However, McCarthy said that in Biden’s first 100 days, the president has yet to speak or meet with him on any matters.