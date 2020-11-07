McCain family lauds Biden and Harris following projected win

The wife and daughter of former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., applauded President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their successful campaign after Fox News on Saturday projected that the Democratic ticket would win the election.

After bucking her party and coming out in support of Biden during the Democratic National Convention this summer, Cindy McCain -- the late senator's wife -- took to Twitter to show her continued support.

“Congratulations to my dear friend and President-elect [Joe Biden] Vice-President-elect [Kamala Harris],” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger America. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future.”

McCain threw her support behind the Democratic candidate after President Trump spent the first several years of his 2016 campaign and presidency attacking her husband.

The former senator and presidential candidate spent years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam war, reportedly refusing to leave his detainment until all the American soldiers held there were allowed to leave.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said during a 2015 campaign event. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

At the time, Trump was referring to the five-plus years John McCain spent in a North Vietnamese prison, also referred to as the “Hanoi Hilton,” where he was reportedly tortured, along with other fellow American soldiers.

Cindy McCain’s DNC appearance followed reporting by The Atlantic, where President Trump was allegedly quoted denigrating veteran soldiers as "losers" and "suckers."

“Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man,” Cindy McCain added during a series of tweets this this summer, noting the political differences John McCain, a lifelong Republican, and Democratic candidate Biden had. “He will lead us with dignity.”

Meghan McCain, daughter to Cindy and John, also took to Twitter Saturday to congratulate the Biden-Harris win.

“Congratulations Mr. President!” Meghan wrote on Twitter. “[Joe Biden’s] one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship.”

“Only a very personal note - I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured...” Meghan wrote.

“I had to say it,” she added.