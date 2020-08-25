McCain family, Arizona senators honor anniversary of John McCain's death

Cindy McCain, Meghan McCain and Arizona politicians Tuesday honored the memory of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on the two-year anniversary of his death.

McCain, a former prisoner of war, longtime GOP senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died on Aug. 25, 2018, from cancer at the age of 81.

"We lost you 2 years ago today. I miss you more than I can say," wife Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "You always remind me to stay strong, but it’s hard sometimes. I’m not the only one who misses you, this country misses your strength and honor, but we all will do our best to keep you [sic] legacy strong. I love you John."

Daughter Meghan McCain, co-host of "The View," marked the anniversary of her father's passing by posting a picture of the two of them.

"Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one," she wrote on Twitter.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who is currently serving out McCain's term until a special election this November, honored McCain as an "American hero and great Arizonan."

"Today we remember the passing of an American hero and great Arizonan: Senator John McCain," tweeted McSally, who is running against former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, "He sacrificed so much for our country. I am humbled to serve in his seat, fighting every day for Arizona. His family is in our prayers."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., called McCain her "hero."

"Today, we remember my hero Senator John McCain’s incredible legacy of service to the state we love. Sending my love to the entire McCain family," Sinema tweeted.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reflected on how big of a loss McCain's death was for the nation and Arizona.

"I said then that imagining Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon," Ducey tweeted. "Though he is greatly missed, John’s spirit lives on in the values he embodied — character, civility, bipartisanship and an unwavering belief in the best of America."

Two years after his death, McCain is still playing a prominent role in politics. He was featured at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week in a video touting the bipartisan friendship between McCain and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

President Trump expressed scorn for McCain during his lifetime, especially after the Arizona senator voted "no" against legislation to repeal Obamacare in the Senate in 2017.

Now, with the Republican National Convention (RNC) underway and Trump taking the unprecedented step of starring in programming all four days, Bill Kristol, a conservative Never Trump commentator, wondered skeptically if McCain would get a mere mention at the RNC.

"Two recent Republican nominees for president (one of whom became president) have died since the last GOP convention," Kristol tweeted Tuesday. "Both of them were war heroes, and embodied in different ways American virtues. I look forward to the video tributes to George H. W. Bush and John McCain tonight."