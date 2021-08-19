John McCain's past remarks on Blinken being 'dangerous to America' resurface amid Afghanistan debacle

The late Sen. John McCain's , R-Ariz., remarks in 2014 warning that now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken is "dangerous to America" resurfaced online amid the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The senator's comments come from his opposition speech against Blinken’s nomination to be deputy secretary of state under former President Obama.

"I rise to discuss my opposition to the pending vote concerning Mr. Antony ‘Tony’ Blinken, who is not only unqualified but, in fact, in my view, one of the worst selections of a very bad lot that this president has chosen," McCain excoriated Blinken, who was eventually confirmed to the post in 2015.

McCain noted that it was not very "often" that he openly opposed a presidential nominee on the Senate floor, as he believed "elections have consequences," but he warned that Blinken was a danger to the nation and its service members.

"In this case, this individual has actually been dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving it," McCain said.

"Let’s just review a couple of some of the elements in particular and Mr. Blinken’s role in conceptualizing and furthering it," McCain said.

The senator noted that U.S. foreign policy at the time was in "shambles."

He also torched Blinken for his claim that the war in Afghanistan would be done by 2014, with Blinken claiming the timetable on the conflict "would not change."

"This is why I’m so worried about him being in the position that he’s in," McCain continued, becoming more animated. "Because if they stick to that timetable, I’m telling my colleagues that we will see a replay of Iraq all over again."

The Biden administration is sitting square at the center of a hurricane of questions and controversy surrounding their botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw the Taliban swiftly take the country.

Thousands of American citizens were left trapped in Afghanistan with the Biden administration scrambling to get them out.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley both pledged on Wednesday to get "all" Americans out and back home.