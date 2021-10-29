McAuliffe supporters reveal the issue they care about most

Terry McAuliffe supporters at an Arlington rally told Fox News what one issue mattered most to them in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election.

"Education," a son and his mother both told Fox News. "We don't want anti-science people running our state education department," the son said.

Another man told Fox News, "As a parent … education is the most important issue for us."

A group of students told Fox News they were most concerned with "books and censorship in schools."

Several McAuliffe supporters considered women's rights their biggest concern.

"Having the right to choose is an issue that's extremely important," a George Washington University student told Fox News.

Another McAuliffe supporter said he considered women's rights the most important issue because of "everything that's happening in Texas and a lot of different restrictive bills that are being introduced across the United States."

Texas passed an abortion law earlier this year that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. McAuliffe's supporters recently told Fox News their biggest fear was that Virginia would look like Texas if Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin wins.

COVID-19 restrictions were also a top issue for people supporting the Democrat candidate.

"We're still in the middle of a raging pandemic, so having mask mandates is something that's really important," the George Washington student told Fox News. "Also, pushing for everyone to get vaccinated."

A Fox News poll published Thursday shows a tight race, with Youngkin receiving 53% of votes from Virginia's likely voters compared to 45% for McAuliffe. Election day is Nov. 2.