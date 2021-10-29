Expand / Collapse search
McAuliffe supporters reveal the issue they care about most

Education, women's rights and COVID-19 were the issues McAuliffe supporters said matter most

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
ARLINGTON, Va. – Terry McAuliffe supporters at an Arlington rally told Fox News what one issue mattered most to them in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial election.

"Education," a son and his mother both told Fox News. "We don't want anti-science people running our state education department," the son said.

Another man told Fox News, "As a parent … education is the most important issue for us." 

A group of students told Fox News they were most concerned with "books and censorship in schools."

Several McAuliffe supporters considered women's rights their biggest concern.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (C) dances after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) spoke  at his campaign event Oct. 21, 2021 in Dumfries, Va. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting McAuliffe against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, is November 2. Also pictured is McAuliffe's wife, Dorothy (L). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Having the right to choose is an issue that's extremely important," a George Washington University student told Fox News.

Another McAuliffe supporter said he considered women's rights the most important issue because of "everything that's happening in Texas and a lot of different restrictive bills that are being introduced across the United States."

Texas passed an abortion law earlier this year that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. McAuliffe's supporters recently told Fox News their biggest fear was that Virginia would look like Texas if Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin wins.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, listens as President Biden speaks Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Va. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COVID-19 restrictions were also a top issue for people supporting the Democrat candidate.

"We're still in the middle of a raging pandemic, so having mask mandates is something that's really important," the George Washington student told Fox News. "Also, pushing for everyone to get vaccinated."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally in Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the November election. 

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally in Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the November election.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A Fox News poll published Thursday shows a tight race, with Youngkin receiving 53% of votes from Virginia's likely voters compared to 45% for McAuliffe. Election day is Nov. 2. 

