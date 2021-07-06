'You are crazy': McAuliffe slammed for suggesting it's easier for Americans to buy a gun than to vote

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe was slammed online Tuesday after he suggested that it is easier for Americans to buy a gun than it is to vote.

McAuliffe tweeted that he believes it should be easier for Americans to vote than to buy a gun, and it didn't go over too well.

"Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun," McAuliffe wrote.

The former Virginia governor’s tweet opened up the freezer door to an avalanche of criticism online, with many users pointing out that it’s already easier to vote than buying a gun in the U.S.

"It is easier to vote than it is to buy a gun," Republican operative Arthur Schwartz tweeted. "If you don’t know that you’re not fit for office."

"Ok: ‘You are crazy,’" Texas Scorecard publisher Michael Sullivan tweeted in response to McAuliffe's tweet.

The tweet also got McAuliffe’s name on journalist Siraj Hashmi’s list of people who need their phones taken away.

"Uh oh," Hashmi wrote.

Other Twitter users laid into the former governor for the tweet, as well, with Grabien media founder Tom Elliott saying, "we should be able to keep using debunked talking points [without] having to pay expensive campaign consultants to create new ones."

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, told Fox News in a Tuesday email that McAuliffe’s "corrupt parole board released violent criminals and killers, making it easier for felons to get guns."

"Does Terry think his criminal first, victim last approach will go unnoticed? Does Terry think voters will forget his weak record on crime?" Porter continued.

"As governor, Glenn Youngkin will prioritize public safety, support law enforcement, work hard to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, and ensure all Virginians have faith in their elections and that every legal vote is counted quickly and accurately," she added.

McAuliffe is running to retake the Old Dominion governor’s mansion in 2022 after serving as the governor from 2014 to 2018.

The former Virginia governor was hit with three "Pinocchios" in a Washington Post fact check for a campaign ad using spliced footage to make it appear as if Youngkin was praising McAuliffe for his previous work as governor.

The ad, entitled "C’mon Glenn," came under scrutiny by the Post’s fact checker for its "misleading" editing that makes it appear that Youngkin is praising McAuliffe’s handling of the economy in 2017, when McAuliffe previously served as Virginia's governor.

McAuliffe's campaign did not respond to a Fox News media inquiry by press time.