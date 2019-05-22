Sen. Mazie Hirono says she spoke to eighth graders about how abortion rights are under attack

Sen. Mazie Hirono said to a pro-choice crowd that she told eighth grade students that their abortion rights are under attack.

Multiple Democrats spoke at an abortion rights protest on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court following a wave of pro-life legislation across America that severely limited or even banned abortion after six weeks.

KAVANAUGH AND GORSUCH DEFY DEM PREDICTIONS WITH INDEPENDENT STREAK

Hirono, D-Hawaii, told the protesters about speaking to eighth grade students who “get it” about the abortion rights in the U.S.

“I just left 60 eighth graders from a public school in Hawaii, and I told them I was coming to a rally in front of the Supreme Court, and they said, ‘Why?’” Hirono said. “I said it’s because we are–we have to fight for abortion rights and they knew all about it.”

“And I asked the girls in that group of eighth graders: how many of you girls think that government should be telling us, women, when and if we want to have babies, not a single one of them raised their hands.”

“And then, the boys who were there among the sixty, I told them, you know, it’s kind of hard for a woman to get pregnant without you guys,” she said as the crowd laughed. “They got it.”

NPR STYLE BOSS INSTRUCTS STAFF ON ABORTION TERMINOLOGY: 'BABIES ARE NOT BABIES UNTIL THEY ARE BORN'

“How many of you boys think that government should be telling girls and women when and if we’re going to have babies, and not a single one of them raised their hand,” the senator added.

Many Democrats and progressive groups have been warning that following the passage of pro-life legislation in states such as Alabama and Georgia, the issue is likely to eventually end up at the Supreme Court.

The key concern is that Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will rule to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, even though the two justices have so far defied the concerns and ruled independently, sometimes siding with liberal justices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hirono, a staunch critic of the justices appointed by Trump, even name-dropped Kavanaugh and Gorsuch during the protest, asking “are you listening?” to the concerns of of those attending the protest.