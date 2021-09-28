Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border.

Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.

"The Biden administration promised to end Trump’s cruel immigration policies, and replace them with a ‘fair and humane' immigration system," the group’s campaigns director Alyssa Rubin said. "Instead they’ve doubled down on the worst of Trump’s racist policies."

OBAMA CALLS OPEN BORDERS 'UNSUSTAINABLE,' MIGRANT CRISIS 'HEARTBREAKING'

The group said Monday's protests were a part of a "national week of immigration" against the Biden administration border policies.

The protests come just days after a camp in Del Rio, Texas was cleared by border officials following the flood of thousands of Haitian migrants earlier this month.

Mayorkas told reporters Friday that at least 30,000 migrants, mostly Haitian, illegally crossed into the U.S. to set up camp.

While an estimated 2,000 had been deported, another 17,000 some individuals awaited proceedings that would decide whether they could remain in the U.S. or face deportation.

OFFICIALS SAY AS MANY AS 30,000 MIGRANTS FLOODED DEL RIO, ALL HAVE BEEN CLEARED FROM CAMP

The Biden administration received fierce backlash from Democratic lawmakers who opposed the deportation of thousands of Haitians, but Mayorkas said that under Title 42 migrants must prove "acute vulnerability" or threat of torture if they want to avoid deportation.

Title 42 was first established under the Trump administration and grants unique permission to federal officials to bypass usual immigration practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The secretary said the policy "is applicable and has been applicable to all irregular migration during this pandemic."

"It is not specific to Haitian nationals or the current situation," he added, countering accusations of racism.

But some Democrats remain frustrated with the Trump-era policies that remain in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Secretary Mayorkas, himself a refugee and the child of Holocaust survivors, has now joined the long list of U.S. officials enforcing racist policies that turn away desperate refugees and migrants, sending many of them back to their deaths," Rubin said. "We are here today in honor of our ancestors who died because they were turned away from the U.S. by policies just like these."

The group has called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contracts and all Trump administration border policies.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Department of Homeland Security for comment.