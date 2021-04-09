Mayorkas 'knows there's a crisis' at border, but has to convince Biden: Troy Nehls

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has to convince President Biden that there is a "crisis" at the southern border, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. The secretary visited Thursday with law enforcement and other local officials in El Paso, Texas.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENDING $60 MILLION PER WEEK TO CARE FOR UNACCOMPANIED MINORS

TROY NEHLS: They are going to tell him that there is a crisis at the southern border. But, I don’t know if he’s going to really truly listen or is this just going to be nothing but a photo op. That’s what this seems to be. We have been talking about this for weeks now. And this administration is not changing course. Mayorkas knows there is a crisis down there.

...

But he may not be able to convince his boss that there is a crisis down there at the southern border. But I believe the sheriffs are going to be honest with him and tell him that we have got to get a handle on this.

...

The county government, these local county sheriffs not only at the southern border but across the 254 counties in Texas are going to be left cleaning up this mess. Dealing with this illegal immigration. Dealing with the crime, the human trafficking. And the drugs and everything else that comes along with it.

