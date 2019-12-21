Maxine Waters says Trump will invite Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn't remove him

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., warned Friday that President Trump will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House if the Senate doesn’t remove him.

Waters made the remarks on Twitter after a contentious week in D.C.

“Revelation by former WH officials proves what we've known all along: Trump is #PutinsPuppet,” Waters tweeted. “Trump repeated Putin's talking point that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the ‘16 election. Mark my words. If the Senate doesn't remove him, Trump will invite Putin to the WH next yr.”

Waters, a frequent Trump critic, was apparently referring to a Washington Post article that cited multiple former White House officials who claimed on condition of anonymity that Trump seized on the theory that Ukraine, not Russia interfered in the 2016 election because Putin suggested it to him.

One aide told The Post Trump said he believed Ukraine interfered because “Putin told me.”

Waters was one of the more than 200 Democrats and one Independent who voted to impeach the president on Wednesday on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet sent the impeachment articles to the Senate where a trial would take place and is considering withholding them until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to bring in witnesses the Democrats want to hear from.

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since 2017.