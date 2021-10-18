Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Maxine Waters paid daughter $74,000 in campaign cash this year alone

Rep. Waters' campaign has paid over $1 million to her daughter over the years

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Colin Powell remembered for his integrity, military leadership Video

Colin Powell remembered for his integrity, military leadership

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon with a look back at Powell's life and legacy.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has paid her daughter tens of thousands of dollars more in campaign funds this year.

Campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News show that the congresswoman's campaign has paid her daughter, Karen Waters, a cumulative $74,000 in donor cash through September. 

The last quarter alone saw over $20,000 go to the younger Waters, which is nearly a third of the median American household income in 2020, according to the Census Bureau.

MAXINE WATERS HAS GIVEN OVER $1 MILLION IN CAMPAIGN CASH TO DAUGHTER

Waters' campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the payments to her daughter.

Waters' daughter has received over $1.1 million for her work on her mother’s campaigns since 2003. 

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has paid her daughter over $1 million in campaign funds over the years. 

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has paid her daughter over $1 million in campaign funds over the years.  ((AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite))

In fact, the 2020 election cycle alone saw $250,000 funneled to the House Financial Services Committee chairwoman's daughter.

The daughter of the California Democrat organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's reelection. 

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

Karen Waters isn't the only member of the family to cash in on Rep. Waters' career over the years. 

In 2004, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Waters campaign had shelled out over $1 million to other family members over the previous eight years.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics