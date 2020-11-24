Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Matt Schlapp: Nevada allowing Trump team to present election fraud case 'a great step'

ACU president claims knowledge of 'thousands and thousands of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Trump campaign announces states to hold public hearings on electionVideo

Trump campaign announces states to hold public hearings on election

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus discuss on 'Hannity.'

Nevada is ready to hear the Trump campaign's case regarding illegal balloting allegations in Clark County, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told “Hannity” Tuesday night.

Schlapp detailed that a state court is allowing 15 witnesses to present their evidence on Dec. 3. The Trump campaign announced earlier Tuesday that the legislatures of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona would hold "public hearings" this week and next on issues related to election fraud.

“This is big news,” he said. “A lot of people in the national media have said, ‘if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.’ Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality.”

LIVE UPDATES: WISCONSIN GOP FILES EMERGENCY PETITION TO STOP FINAL CERTIFICATION OF ELECTION RESULTS

“I just think it’s a great step that we’re going to have a chance to present it in court,” he added.

Schlapp added that he believes that the results in Nevaa will be overturned if the Trump campaign receives a fair hearing. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have claimed instances of non-residents and the deceased voting in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, as well as cases of voters casting ballots twice. Schlapp also clamed about half of all Nevada ballots were mailed in without legal signature verification.

“That is the big treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states,” he said.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election