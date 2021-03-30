Matt Gaetz under DOJ investigation related to possible relationship with 17-year-old girl: report

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the Department of Justice over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, sources told the New York Times.

The sources said investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws. Numerous laws deem it sex trafficking to solicit a minor across state lines in exchange for money.

Two people said the investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General Bill Barr.

Gaetz's office could not immediately be reached for comment. Fox News has also reached out to Gaetz directly, but his phone seemed to be shut off at the time.

Gaetz, 38, also told Axios he is under federal investigation for sexual activity and feared being charged.

"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz said in an interview with the outlet. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."

Gaetz told Axios he was "unclear" of the specific allegations and he’d been told "very little."

"The allegations of sexual misconduct against me are false," Gaetz told Axios. "They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away."

Gaetz showed Axios screenshots of text messages and emails in the alleged extortion scheme, which he said was being run by a former DOJ employee.

Gaetz said his lawyers were told by the DOJ that "I was not a target but a subject of an investigation regarding sexual conduct with women."

Asked what the charges might relate to, Gaetz said: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not."