Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Gaetz warns Republicans will never win ‘another national election again’ if mail-in balloting persists

'We have to stand and fight now,' House Judiciary member tells Fox Business Network.

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Gaetz: Republicans must continue to push investigation of electionVideo

Gaetz: Republicans must continue to push investigation of election

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., joins 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' with his thoughts on the results.

The Republican Party will not be able to reclaim the White House as long as universal mail-in balloting remains in place, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., claimed on Fox Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" Monday.

“If we accept this universal mail-out balloting to people who didn’t even request ballots, I don’t think Republicans will ever win another national election again,” said Gaetz. “That’s why we have to stand and fight now.”

Gaetz said some of his Republican colleagues have accepted the results of the presidential election, ignoring allegations of irregularities and fraud. Fox News has called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the election and the Trump campaign has not put forward evidence of widespread voter fraud in numbers sufficient to change the result.

TRUMP: DOJ 'MISSING IN ACTION' ON ALLEGED ELECTION FRAUD

Trump plans weekend Georgia trip to boost GOP Senate candidatesVideo

“I reject that entirely,” he said. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones.”

The House Judiciary Committee member said it’s up to his party to continue pushing the investigation by “encouraging state legislators” to do the same, and by calling out the FBI and the Department of Justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have not seen an active DOJ interested in protecting the civil rights of Americans who want to have their legal votes not diluted by illegal votes,” he said.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election