Gaetz warns Republicans will never win ‘another national election again’ if mail-in balloting persists

The Republican Party will not be able to reclaim the White House as long as universal mail-in balloting remains in place, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., claimed on Fox Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" Monday.

“If we accept this universal mail-out balloting to people who didn’t even request ballots, I don’t think Republicans will ever win another national election again,” said Gaetz. “That’s why we have to stand and fight now.”

Gaetz said some of his Republican colleagues have accepted the results of the presidential election, ignoring allegations of irregularities and fraud. Fox News has called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the election and the Trump campaign has not put forward evidence of widespread voter fraud in numbers sufficient to change the result.

TRUMP: DOJ 'MISSING IN ACTION' ON ALLEGED ELECTION FRAUD

“I reject that entirely,” he said. “President Trump has an obligation to the country, to his supporters, and to the movement that he has built to ensure that we count the legal votes and reject the illegal ones.”

The House Judiciary Committee member said it’s up to his party to continue pushing the investigation by “encouraging state legislators” to do the same, and by calling out the FBI and the Department of Justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have not seen an active DOJ interested in protecting the civil rights of Americans who want to have their legal votes not diluted by illegal votes,” he said.