Massachusetts school district pushes grade schoolers to read books about 'White privilege,' 'Whiteness'

A public school district in Massachusetts included books about "White privilege" and "Whiteness" in a recommended summer reading list for grade school students.

Belmont Public Schools, located in a Boston suburb, includes a list titled "Race, Culture, and Activism" of suggested books for students from kindergarten through fifth grade to read over the summer.

The reading list includes the book "Not my Idea: A Book About Whiteness," in which the devil approaches the main character with a "Contract Binding you to Whiteness."

The imaginary terms offer "stolen land," "stolen riches" and "special favors." It adds that "WHITENESS gets" "your soul" and "to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones and all fellow humans of COLOR." The end contains a section for signature and notes "[l]and, riches and favors may be revoked at any time, for any reason."

The reading list also includes "Race Cars: A Children's Book About White Privilege." The book "tells the story of 2 best friends, a white car and a black car, that have different experiences and face different rules while entering the same race," according to its Amazon description.

"These books teach about some of the history of racial injustice in our country and attempt to

give messages about the advocacy and anti-racist activism that we want to inspire in all our

students," reads a note atop the reading list.

Another book on the list is "Stamped," by Ibram Kendi, a far-left academic who has called for "an anti-racist amendment to the U.S. Constitution that enshrines two guiding anti-racist principals: Racial inequity is evidence of racist policy and the different racial groups are equals. The amendment would make unconstitutional racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials."

The reading list's revelation comes amid a national uproar over race-centric curricula in schools.

"These titles are in partnership with our Public Library and are not assigned by the school department but suggested titles for families to use at their discretion," Belmont Superintendent John Phelan told Fox News in an email.

He added that "we had some emails from the community with the suggestion to review the list and process – which we will do with our public library partners in August."

