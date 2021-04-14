Expand / Collapse search
America 'not doing the sane thing' for kids during pandemic: Markowicz

Karol Marcowicz wrote an op-ed scathing school shutdowns

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
New York Post columnist Karol Markowitz on schools being closed during the coronavirus pandemic its impact on children.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that America is not following a "sane" strategy when it comes to children and the coronavirus pandemic, especially in regards to young children and mask-wearing. In her new column, Markowicz asked if "COVID hysterics" will ever let children live without masks and fully return to their pre-pandemic routines.

KAROL MARKOWICZ: America is taking just the strictest [approach]. ... That's why every time you see footage of a toddler being dragged off a plane for not wearing a mask, that's happening in America. In Europe, they have to be sick to wear a mask on a plane. Now, six is still pretty young, and I don't think it's crazy either. But you can reason with a six-year-old, it's pretty hard to reason with a two-year-old to wear a mask on a flight. 

We're just not doing the sane thing. And I think for smaller kids, especially for two-year-olds, three-year-olds; I have a two-year-old niece who has seen the world just masks throughout her whole life. 

It's very hard to get the cues and just pick up a language when everybody around you is masked when you yourself have to be masked at that age. So I think the sane path would be to get masks off kids right now. But for sure, once grown-ups start wearing masks and hopefully, we will soon, the kids follow. And just because they don't have a vaccine doesn't mean that they have to stay in masks for the rest of their lives.

