Maryland state lawmakers vote unanimously to censure House Democrat over racial slur

A Democratic state legislator was censured Thursday by Maryland’s House of Delegates after she was removed from a leadership role. This, after the publication of a report that she used a racial slur at a social gathering last month.

Delegates ruled unanimously, 136-0, to censure Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, 51. The censure came after The Washington Post published a report on Monday that Lisanti told a white colleague she'd been campaigning in a "[N-word] district" in mostly black Prince George's County to support a candidate in last fall's elections.

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT BOOTED FROM STATE HOUSE LEADERSHIP POST OVER RACIAL SLUR

Lisanti, who is in her second term, told The Post, "I don't recall that. ... I don't recall much of that evening." When asked whether she had ever used the slur, the newspaper reported that she said, "I'm sure I have ... I'm sure everyone has used it."

Thursday’s censure vote is a formal expression of severe disapproval.

Lisanti apologized to Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus on Monday but the following day she was removed as chairwoman of a subcommittee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisanti agreed to sensitivity training and said in a statement she was "sickened" by using the word several weeks ago, but calls for resignation have grown.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.