Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

STATE AND LOCAL
Published

Maryland state lawmakers vote unanimously to censure House Democrat over racial slur

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti 

Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti  (Facebook)

A Democratic state legislator was censured Thursday by Maryland’s House of Delegates after she was removed from a leadership role. This, after the publication of a report that she used a racial slur at a social gathering last month.

Delegates ruled unanimously, 136-0, to censure Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, 51. The censure came after The Washington Post published a report on Monday that Lisanti told a white colleague she'd been campaigning in a "[N-word] district" in mostly black Prince George's County to support a candidate in last fall's elections.

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT BOOTED FROM STATE HOUSE LEADERSHIP POST OVER RACIAL SLUR

Lisanti, who is in her second term, told The Post, "I don't recall that. ... I don't recall much of that evening." When asked whether she had ever used the slur, the newspaper reported that she said, "I'm sure I have ... I'm sure everyone has used it."

Thursday’s censure vote is a formal expression of severe disapproval.

Lisanti apologized to Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus on Monday but the following day she was removed as chairwoman of a subcommittee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisanti agreed to sensitivity training and said in a statement she was "sickened" by using the word several weeks ago, but calls for resignation have grown.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.