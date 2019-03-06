Maryland state lawmaker who used racial slur returns to House floor after censure

A Democratic state lawmaker who used a racial slur to describe a legislative district returned to the floor of the Maryland House of Delegates in Annapolis Wednesday — days after colleagues voted to censure her.

Mary Ann Lisanti, a delegate who represents Harford County, said she wanted some space from her colleagues who called for her resignation on Thursday. She told The Baltimore Sun she retreated to her home in Havre de Grace on Friday and returned to the capital on Tuesday.

“Clearly, the last few days have been extremely intense in an unprecedented, adversarial media environment,” Lisanti told The Sun.

“After really thinking about it, I really thought it was best for everyone involved to put some physical distance and give not only myself but members of the legislature and the advocates there working on bills some distance to what has occurred and what is the best step going forward," she added.

Lisanti reportedly missed votes on Friday, Monday and Tuesday and was absent from a Harford County delegation meeting. She returned to her office Tuesday to prepare for a hearing on one of her bills Wednesday.

“My bills are alive. They’re not going anywhere,” she said Tuesday. “They’re really very important and they’ll still be debated on their merit. [...] I’m going to go to work like I always do and fight for my bills.”

The House of Delegates voted unanimously, 136-0, to censure her last week following reports about an offensive comment she made in January at a social gathering after hours. Lisanti told a white colleague she had been campaigning in a “[N-word] district” in mostly black Prince George's County to support a candidate in last fall's elections, according to The Washington Post.

She apologized on Feb. 26 and agreed to sensitivity training, admitting in a statement that she was "ashamed" she used such an "insensitive and hurtful word." Afterward, the Democratic delegate was removed from a leadership position on a subcommittee.

Despite calls for her resignation, Lisanti has refused to step down.

“Let me be clear, I’m not in any way belittling what has occurred,” she said. “I realize I have a lot of relationships to mend. I think I can, absolutely. I think redemption is possible.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.