Maryland GOP legislators want their counties to secede and join West Virginia

Legislators from three GOP-controlled counties in Maryland on Thursday requested to jump ship and formally join up with the neighboring state of West Virginia.

In two identically phrased letters to West Virginia state House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair, both Republicans, six Maryland legislators suggested their secession would be "mutually beneficial."

"We believe this arrangement may be mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies," state officials from Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties said in their brief letter. "Please advise on next steps."

The Maryland legislators did not immediately respond to Fox News’ inquiries, but Thursday’s request is not the first time within the last decade that the counties have looked to ditch their blue-leaning state.

In 2013, Garrett, Allegany and Washington – all of which are located in the most western panhandle of Maryland – joined Frederick and Carroll counties in toying with the idea of seceding.

The move never gained enough traction to make it through the Maryland state legislature.

Conservative Maryland voters have voiced frustration over the liberal politics that dominate in Annapolis and Baltimore.

Though Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is a member of the Republican Party, the state has voted blue in every presidential race since 1992.

President Biden won Maryland in a landslide with more than 65% of the state backing the longtime D.C. politician.

But Biden only secured 21% of the vote in Garret county, along with 30% in Allegany county and 38% in Washington county.

Fox News could not immediately reach Hanshaw nor Blair for comment.

The latest attempt by three GOP counties to secede from Maryland is likely to face an uphill battle, as they will have to convince the Maryland General Assembly to shave off its western territory.