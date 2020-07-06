Mary Trump's tell-all to be released two weeks early, publisher says

Mary Trump’s forthcoming memoir will now be published two weeks earlier than its original release date, the publisher said Monday, amid “a high demand and extraordinary interest” in the tell-all.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was written by President Trump's niece and set to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28, but will now hit the shelves on July 14.

MARY TRUMP TELL-ALL CAN MOVE FORWARD WITH PUBLICATION

Last week, a New York Supreme Court appellate judge overturned part of a lower court decision on the book, ruling that the publisher could move forward with release of the forthcoming memoir. The decision came after the president’s brother, Robert Trump, filed a lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent the book from coming out.

Robert Trump has claimed Mary Trump is barred from writing about private family affairs because of a non-disclosure agreement she signed as part of a settlement over her inheritance.

The lawsuit stated that when Trump's father, Fred Trump, died in 1999, there had been objections over the will. As part of a settlement agreement, the complaint says, the family members – including Mary Trump – could not publish any accounts of the litigation that had ensued.

The complaint also claimed that the only exception that would allow Mary Trump to reveal such information would be if Donald Trump, Robert Trump, and their sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, consented.

In a statement Monday, a spokesman for Mary Trump said: “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic.”

“If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?” Chris Bastardi, a spokesperson for Mary Trump, said.

The book, now set to be released next week, will paint a “revelatory, authoritative portrait” of Trump “and the toxic family that made him,” according to a press release.

MARY TRUMP'S PUBLISHER CLAIMS NO KNOWLEDGE OF NDA AFTER JUDGE'S HALT ORDER; SAYS TELL-ALL HAS SHIPPED

The book is expected to highlight “how Donald [Trump] acquired twisted behaviors and values,” including that “financial worth is the same as self-worth; humans are only valued in monetary terms,” that “taking responsibility for your failures is discouraged,” and “cheating as a way of life.”

“In addition to the firsthand accounts I can give as my father’s daughter and my uncle’s only niece, I have the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist,” Mary Trump writes in the prologue. “'Too Much and Never Enough' is the story of the most visible and powerful family in the world. And I am the only Trump who is willing to tell it.”