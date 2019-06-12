Martha MacCallum: New polling numbers are a 'big wake-up call' for President Trump

With recent polls showing Joe Biden and other Democrats ahead of President Trump in 2020, Fox News host Martha MacCallum said the current administration has cause for concern.

At least six Democratic presidential candidates would beat the president if the election was today, according to the latest Quinnipiac University survey. Although we're still a while away from that, MacCallum said during a Wednesday appearance on "America's Newsroom" that Trump's campaign should certainly take note of those numbers.

"There is a big wake-up call here for President Trump in these numbers," MacCallum said.

"Anybody on the Trump campaign would be wrong not to take notice of these numbers and asks what's going on," she continued.

The poll also showed former vice president Joe Biden in the lead, but with a much narrower margin ahead of Bernie Sanders. Tied at 49 percent were Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, and tied at 47 percent were Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Booker.

MacCollum referenced a Wednesday report by Axios citing a Trump ally close to the campaign said that Trump has always under-polled and that the numbers "really don't matter" when it comes to a "binary contest."

"The report from Axios that says the president isn't wanting to focus on the numbers right now and perhaps it's wise to some extent," she said.

"The race is a full year away but you have to look at that if you're on the Trump team and say there are some messages here."