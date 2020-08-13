Marsha Blackburn calls Biden-Harris 'by far the most radical' left Democrat ticket

“The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ticket is by far the most radical leftist ticket that the Democratic Party has ever put forward,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Wednesday night.

Blackburn, R-Tenn., told “Fox News @ Night,” “When you look at Senator Harris's record and look at her vote, she's for the Green New Deal. She's for socialized medicine. She is for confiscating your guns. She kind of giggles about the Second Amendment. She is somebody who would support sanctuary cities. She's for open borders. She's for health care for illegal aliens. She's for letting felons vote from prison. And this is her list of things that she is for.

Blackburn said that Harris as president or vice president "would be very dangerous for the American people.”

HARRIS EMBRACES RUNNING MATE ATTACK DOG ROLE - SAYS CASE AGAINST TRUMP 'OPEN AND SHUT'

However, Joe Biden's naming of Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate is already paying off.

The presumptive Democratic nominee and former vice president announced on Wednesday that his campaign's raised a staggering $26 million since Tuesday's running mate announcement.

Last week, a new group called “We Have Her Back” promised to make sure Biden's female VP pick receives fair coverage from the media.

Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson are among the group of influential women who sent a letter to media industry leaders on Friday urging them to avoid stereotypes when covering Biden’s female running mate, according to Axios.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Blackburn acknowledged that Harris made history and should be congratulated on making that history.

"Here is what I would say to those that wrote the letter. Why would you choose to treat a liberal woman differently than a conservative woman? If you want to make certain that the treatment of women is going to be fair and equal and respectful, then you want that for all female candidates."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Madeleine Rivera, Allie Raffa contributed to this report.