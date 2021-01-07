Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Maryland marketing firm fires employee who took part in US Capitol riot

Company said workers who endanger health, safety of others will lose jobs

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Rep. Kat Cammack: Republicans, Democrats need to come together to condemn Capitol Hill violence Video

Rep. Kat Cammack: Republicans, Democrats need to come together to condemn Capitol Hill violence

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack provides insight into the Capitol Hill violence on 'America's Newsroom.'

A Maryland-based marketing firm on Thursday fired an employee who was photographed wearing the company badge while taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick wrote on Facebook Thursday that it was made aware that a man wearing the company’s badge was seen inside the Capitol during the security breach.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was "terminated for cause."  

The company said it was cooperating with authorities. No additional details were released.

The statement also said that any Navistar worker who demonstrates conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs.

BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF INCITING RIOT AT CAPITOL, SAYS BLM PROTESTERS WOULD’VE BEEN TREATED DIFFERENTLY

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech," it said, "any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election