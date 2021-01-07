Maryland marketing firm fires employee who took part in US Capitol riot

A Maryland-based marketing firm on Thursday fired an employee who was photographed wearing the company badge while taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick wrote on Facebook Thursday that it was made aware that a man wearing the company’s badge was seen inside the Capitol during the security breach.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was "terminated for cause."

The company said it was cooperating with authorities. No additional details were released.

The statement also said that any Navistar worker who demonstrates conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech," it said, "any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing."

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.