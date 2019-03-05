Mark Warner vows to ‘reserve judgment’ on Trump, Russia until end of investigation

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., doubled-down Tuesday on his previous assertions that there’s a significant quantity of evidence tying the Trump campaign to Russia, while also vowing to “reserve judgment” until “all the facts come out.”

During an interview on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Warner – the top Democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee – explained that he thinks the public can reach their own determinations by examining information that “is already in the public domain.”

“We know based upon Michael Cohen’s testimony last week that President Trump knew about and was negotiating with the Russians well past when he announced his campaign, well into the primary season in 2016,” Warner said. “We know that there was at least some indication that he, Trump, knew about the potential leakage of all the DNC materials from WikiLeaks, literally days before it was released. We know that Paul Manafort, the president’s campaign manager, turned over information to them, a Russian agent, in terms of campaign data.”

MARK WARNER SAYS THERE’S ‘ENORMOUS’ EVIDENCE OF RUSSIA-TRUMP COLLUSION

The Virginia lawmaker went on to note what he viewed to be an extensive amount of ties between Trump’s team and Russia.

“I’ve been around politics a long time,” he said. “I’ve never seen this many contacts between a campaign and the candidate’s business organization and a foreign power.”

Warner more than once questioned why Trump’s team did certain things but insisted he would keep an open mind until all the facts were presented.

MANAFORT HEALTH WOES NOT SIGNIFICANT ENOUGH TO REDUCE SENTENCE, MUELLER ARGUES

“Why would the president’s campaign manager give secret campaign documents to a Russian agent?” Warner said. “Again, Martha, I’m reserving judgment. What I’ve said throughout this, throughout this whole investigation, I said I’m going to reserve judgment until every, all the truth and all the facts come out. But in terms of just what is factually out there, you can potentially reach a different conclusion. I’m going to reach my conclusion when all the facts come out but these facts are fairly indisputable.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Warner is eager for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election to be finished, he said there are multiple “key individuals” they still need to speak to. And when the probe will be completed is at least partially dependent on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, he added.

“Well, in a lot of ways that will depend on when Mueller finishes the legal proceedings against some of the key witnesses that need to see,” Warner said. “I want this to be done. I want the American people to know what our conclusions are. And I want to make sure that no foreign power ever intervenes in our elections again.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.