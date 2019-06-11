Mark Meadows: John Dean hearing 'Groundhog Day' for Trump impeachment backers

House Democrats put their own spin on "Groundhog Day" when they called Watergate figure John Dean to testify, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Dean's appearance was another iteration of Democratic attempts to persuade Americans President Trump should be impeached, Meadows claimed Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I think the biggest thing is this: You know, there was that movie 'Groundhog Day' with Bill Murray - this is a 'Groundhog Day' kind of hearing," he claimed, referring to the 1993 film depicting a Pennsylvania meteorologist experiencing his day covering the annual prognostications of Punxsutawney Phil over and over.

"They can't get it right so they keep coming back over and over and over again, trying to convince the American people that the president is guilty when indeed the evidence suggests otherwise."

Meadows claimed Dean, the ex-White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon - who later testified against his boss during Watergate - made himself irrelevant to the case at hand with a key statement.

"The fact that he said he was not a fact witness -- there is not a truer statement that has been uttered on Capitol Hill," the House Freedom Caucus chairman said, adding Dean correctly admitted he has no further knowledge of the Russia investigation beyond that of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"I mean, they had to go out and find a witness, and John Dean has made a career of comparing everybody to Richard Nixon, and everybody is worse than Richard Nixon according to him."

Host Tucker Carlson asked the western North Carolina lawmaker his thoughts on the prospect of a formal impeachment vote.

Meadows said he believed many Democrats in Congress want Trump impeached, but added he doesn't see a vote coming because of the potential public response.

"I don't think they impeach, mainly because if they have looked at the same polls that we have looked at, the vast majority of Americans believe that everybody was waiting for the Mueller report to say there was collusion. When there was none, unaffiliated voters, Republican voters, all believe that impeachment would be divisive," he said.

"Certainly you can even make the case if they impeach it actually helps the president of the United States."