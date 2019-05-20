Rep. Meadows: Declassification of key Russia probe documents 'right around the corner'

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Monday he believes the declassification of key documents tied to the Russia probe is "right around the corner" and says he agrees with former committee chair Trey Gowdy that the FBI withheld potential "game-changing" evidence.

"(Gowdy) has seen documents that actually I have not seen," Meadows told "Fox & Friends."

"But we have come to the same conclusion and that is, indeed, (former Trump campaign associate) George Papadopoulos was actually taped and recorded" and that there are transcripts of the interviews that could shed light on the Russia probe and its origins.

Gowdy said Sunday on Fox News that the FBI withheld evidence from the FISA court during the Russia probe. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court oversees requests for surveillance warrants against alleged foreign spies inside the United States.

Gowdy, a Fox News contributor, believes there are unreleased transcripts of recorded conversations between FBI informants and Papadopoulos and has pressed for the release of the transcripts.

"Where are the transcripts, if any exist, between the informants and the telephone calls to George Papadopoulos?" he asked.

Gowdy was specifically talking about the the origins of the counterintelligence investigation into President Trump's campaign and the FBI and Justice Department's handling of it, which has drawn criticism by some Republicans as well as the White House.

Meadows said he has spoken with Papadopoulos and said that when Trump declassifies records, "the American people will be astonished to see not only was it going on and the president was right, he was actually taped and recorded but other than that, he was not colluding with the Russians and they knew this very early on. So that could be the game changer that (Gowdy) was referring to."

Meadows also said he's spoken to Trump about making the records public.

"I think the delay is over," Meadows said. "I think the president is serious. I've spoken to him recently and I think declassification is right around the corner and hopefully the American people will be able to judge for themselves."