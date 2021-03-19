Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Meadows slams Biden admin's lack of transparency on border crisis: Why won't they allow cameras in?

Meadows called on Democrats to join Republicans in addressing crisis

Fox News
close
Mark Meadows: More people are crossing the border illegally than showing up to work at the Capitol everydayVideo

Mark Meadows: More people are crossing the border illegally than showing up to work at the Capitol everyday

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows slams the Biden administration’s lack of transparency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday called out the Biden administration for a lack of "transparency" regarding the border crisis. 

HOUSE PASSES LEGISLATION TO LEGALIZE MILLIONS OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

MARK MEADOWS: "During the Trump administration not only were cameras allowed in but we had regular briefings on this and it’s primarily because of the way the Trump administration handled it and wanted to deal with [immigration]...

They actually had a policy that worked. Don’t you find it ironic that they allow cameras in for a meeting between the United States and China in Alaska, and yet they won’t allow cameras in on our southern border? Why is that? Because there are more people coming across our southern border illegally than show up to work at the Capitol each and every day...

We’ve got to make sure that we have transparency and it is time that Democrats join the call from Republicans to address this issue."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

More from Politics