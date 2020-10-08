Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Mark Levin argues 2020 election is about upholding Constitution: Democrats will ‘destroy’ checks and balances

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
'Life, Liberty &amp; Levin' host outlines the stakes of this year's presidential election on 'Hannity.'

Voters in this year’s presidential election are casting their vote to defend the Constitution while the Democrats aim to shatter the legislative process, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin told “Hannity.”

“The Democrat Party wants to destroy this country,” he said. “That’s why it intends to attack the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's one of our three branches. The Democrat Party is saying, ‘we don't give a damn. If that branch doesn't bow to our will, we're going to destroy it.’”

Levin emphasized that the Constitution protects Americans from a centralized government. Meanwhile, the Democrats are aiming to “destroy” the Supreme Court by deterring the confirmation of nominee Amy Coney Barrett and threatening to pack the court.

LEVIN HAMMERS BIDEN OVER 'BIGOTED, RACIST' PAST, ASKS EX-VP: 'ARE YOU STILL A WHITE SUPREMACIST?'

“They want to destroy half of Congress by loading it up with Democrats, so there's Democrats in Congress that control that body for a generation,” he said. “Then they want to destroy the legislative process, so nothing can be done."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"All the checks and balances will be destroyed. Why?" he asked. "Because Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have an agenda that they want to ram down the throats of the American people.”

Levin said American’s will be voting on not just the Constitution, but on individual liberty and the lives of servicemen and women who are fighting to defend it. He argued that Joe Biden, as a presidential candidate, won’t even defend the Constitution himself.

“The Democrat Party is not this country,” he said. “It doesn't get to rule over us. It doesn't get to have monopoly power over our government. And yet that's what it seeks.”

