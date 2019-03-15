Mark Cuban plays defense on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's idea to forgive student loan debt

Mark Cuban has brushed off Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez’s recent claims about being able to wipe out student debt.

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks was responding to the Democratic representative's suggestion that wiping out all student loan debts in the country would be cheaper than President Trump’s tax cuts.

“Cost of the GOP Tax Scam for the rich: $1.8-2.3 Trillion. Cost of forgiving all student loans in America: $1.5 Trillion. Clearly where there’s a will, there’s a way.

“When people say that there isn’t “enough” to do these things, what they mean is they don’t *want* to do them,” the Democratic star tweeted on Wednesday night.

Cuban cried foul on the claim Thursday, saying Ocasio-Cortez hadn’t taken into account one key factor.

“Unfortunately, if you just forgive loans without resolving why tuition is high in the first place, you have given schools carte blanche to raise tuition. Why wouldn’t they raise tuition if future loans will be forgiven too?” he tweeted.

“The better solution is to offer means-tested student loan repayments across the board and cap future loans per family, eliminating the easy money that leads to tuition increases.”

Ocasio-Cortez has backed tuition-free public college and the cancellation of all student loan debt.

Cuban’s comments came after he refused earlier this month to rule out entering the 2020 presidential race.

“I’m not ruling it out,” Cuban told Fox News via email. “But the tea leaves would have to align perfectly.”

The comments came after the “Shark Tank” star spoke to the New York Daily News following the Mavs game against the Brooklyn Nets.

When asked if he was going to get off the bench and enter the political game, Cuban said: “I haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on with the Mueller report, there’s a lot of things that have to be figured out before we know how 2020 is going to play out.”