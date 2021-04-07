Marjorie Taylor Greene sees $3.2M fundraising windfall despite being sidelined from House committees

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought in a fundraising windfall during her first three months in office despite being blackballed in the House by Democrats and even some high-profile Republicans.

The Georgia GOP freshman raised more than $3.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by grassroots donations from all 50 states, her campaign announced Wednesday. The average donation was $32.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE'S 'FINE' BEING OUSTED FROM COMMITTEES: 'IT'D BE A WASTE OF MY TIME'

Raising $3.2 million in three months is a huge sum for any politician, especially a freshman.

In comparison, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., netted just over $726,000 in her first three months in Congress in 2019. That means Greene raised four times the amount of the most high-profile Democratic freshman in their comparable first quarter in office.

HOUSE OUSTS REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FROM COMMITTEES IN UNPRECEDENTED VOTE

"I am humbled, overjoyed, and so excited to announce what happened over the past few months as I have been the most attacked freshman member of Congress in history," Greene tweeted Wednesday in celebrating her fundraising feat.

Greene thanked her supporters and said their donations are a sign that people are standing up to the "political ruling class."

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE DEFENDS HERSELF IN FLOOR SPEECH: 'NONE OF US ARE PERFECT'

"I am one of the people and the people are with me, and I will always be with them," Greene tweeted. "WE are just getting started! In the words of my favorite President Trump, 'the best is yet to come.'"

Greene has courted controversy since entering Congress for her past social media posts on conspiracy theories, including QAnon, and liking posts that promoted violence against Democrats. Not wanting to empower her in Congress, the House took the unusual step of voting to remove Greene from her committee assignments because of her past social media activities.

But a defiant Greene was able to capitalize on being sidelined and launched a grassroots social media fundraising campaign urging supporters to fight back against attempts to "silence" her.

Greene represents a deep-red district in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, so her biggest challenge to re-election in 2022 is a GOP primary opponent.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

First-quarter fundraising figures for all members of Congress and challengers are due to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.