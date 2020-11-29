GOP Iowa congressional challenger Miller-Meeks expected to win by 6 votes after recount

Republican congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Tina Hart by a mere six votes after a recount in Iowa's 2nd District.

A state canvassing board is expected to meet Monday, the legal deadline, to certify the results of the race in which more than 394,400 votes were cast.

Miller-Meeks acknowledged in a statement that the race was “extraordinarily close," but said she was proud of the outcome and looked forward to being certified as the winner.

"While the race is extraordinarily close, I am proud to have won this contest and look forward to being certified as the winner by the state's Executive Council on Monday," Miller-Meeks said in a statement on Saturday. "It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to serve the people of eastern and southern Iowa."

Congratulations poured in for Miller-Meeks, who is expected to join the ranks of nearly 20 other GOP women newly elected to the House of Representatives, something that's giving the party cause for celebration.

"Congratulations to my friend, and the first woman to represent Iowa’s 2nd District, [Mariannette Miller-Meeks]! Looking forward to serving alongside you in Congress representing our Great State of Iowa," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Congratulations! @millermeeks," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on Twitter. "More good news for the House."

Miller-Meeks and Hart ran to replace Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after seven terms.

Hart requested the districtwide recount after counties’ initial certifications showed her trailing by 47 votes following an election in which reporting errors flipped the lead back and forth between the candidates.

In a statement, Hart’s campaign manager, Zach Meunier, did not say whether the campaign will file a legal challenge in the race, the closest House election in the nation. A challenge would set in motion a proceeding run by a judicial panel.

“We will closely review what the county and state boards do on Monday with an eye toward making sure all Iowa voices are fully and fairly heard,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.