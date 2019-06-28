Marianne Williamson's odd Democratic debate pledge to call New Zealand's PM goes viral

Marianne Williamson’s bizarre promise to phone the prime minister of New Zealand as her first act as president went viral after the Democratic debate on Thursday.

All Democratic presidential hopefuls on stage were asked what would be their first move in the Oval office if the defeat President Trump in 2020.

As other offered detailed proposals, including tackling gun violence or climate change, Williamson said she would instead call Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and challenge her.

“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the best place in the world for a child in the world to grow up," the author and motivational speaker responded. “And I will tell her 'Girlfriend, you are so on, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."

Many went on social media to mock Williamson remark for her remark.

“MODERATOR: In one or two words, what would your first act as President be? BERNIE: Special interests KAMALA: Immigration MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: I was reading a wonderful article in GOOP about New Zealand,” tweeted the “Daily Show.”

This wasn’t the only moment Williamson raised eyebrows of people watching the debate. During her closing statement, she spoke directly to Trump, saying she will meet him “on that field” and defeat him with “love.”

“So Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me please: You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win,” she said.