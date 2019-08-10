Marianne Williamson says 'powerful forces' on the left out to end presidential campaign

Insurgent Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson claims that “powerful forces” on the left are to keep her away from the third Democratic debate next month with smears.

Williamson is a self-help author who captured the attention of potential voters with her spiritual performances during the first two Democratic debates, becoming the most Googled candidate even as she was speaking fewer minutes than other candidates.

Yet with her rising popularity, her candidacy and views have come under the spotlight, resulting in a number of damaging stories about her previous remarks about spirituality, medicine and science.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON DEFENDS PAST STATEMENTS ABOUT ANTIDEPRESSANTS IN CONTENTIOUS CNN INTERVIEW

She came under fire after her remark that the clinical depression diagnosis was a “scam” surfaced. She apologized for the comment earlier this month.

She also once posted a Twitter message after actor Robin Williams’ death, suggesting it was related to the use of antidepressants. The tweet linked to an article written by an organization funded by the Church of Scientology, which doesn’t believe in psychiatry.

But Williamson fired back at the attacks and told the Daily Mail that it’s part of a “well-strategized effort to smear me. There's no doubt about that.”

“It's very frustrating because I like to think on the left we don't do things like that. So it's been a bit of a wake-up call,” she continued. “But apparently there's some very powerful forces that want to make sure I'm not in that third debate so I must be doing something right if they've worked so hard to create that.”

The Democrat dismissed the attacks as smears, saying “these words are anti-science, anti-medicine. She’s crazy. She’s dangerous... It's a mischaracterization.”

The attacks so far haven’t deterred her from continuing to seek the highest office in the country. “I'm in it. And as long as my heart says I'm in it, I'm it,” she told the outlet.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: TRUMP 'FANNED FLAMES' OF WHITE SUPREMACY, BUT 'UNFAIR' TO SAY HE IS DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR EL PASO, DAYTON SHOOTINGS

As an immediate campaign goal, Williamson, who despite the online support has languished in polls at around 1 percent, is trying to get on the third Democratic debate next month. To do so, she needs to register at least 2 percent support in four polls in addition to 130,000 unique donors to her campaign.

“I'm almost at the point of the donors needed and we'll find out in the next week or so whether I've made it in that 2 percent in those polls and how much effect those two debates have had,” told the Daily Mail.

At the Iowa State Fair on Friday, a must-go event for political candidates, she also decried some of the attacks against her as “an ancient strain of misogyny.”

“I've heard things said about me, for which there is absolutely no evidence, no truth and things about what there's plenty of evidence to the contrary,” she said, adding that some stories about her came “from websites and tweets that on the level of the National Enquirer.”

“It’s obviously a well-strategized intentional smear,” she added. 'The talking points are obvious. The words are anti-science, anti-medicine. She’s crazy. She’s dangerous. She’s a grifter.

“The talking points are obvious. And I have to tell you something – there’s an ancient strain of misogyny which says about any woman that doesn’t toe the line that is the status quo to just back up. She’s scary. She’s dangerous.”