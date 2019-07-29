Marianne Williamson wants to be taken seriously at next debate

Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic hopeful, said she hopes to be taken more seriously as a candidate on this week’s debate stage after her first debate left her on the receiving end of online jokes and memes.

In an interview published Sunday, Williamson, a best-selling author and Oprah Winfrey’s spiritual adviser, admitted she wasn’t thrilled with the public’s response to her performance last month.

“I hope that this time my delivery will be more aligned with my substance,” she told USA Today. “I don’t regret the substance of anything I said, but I understand that my delivery made me vulnerable to mockery.”

Williamson, who vowed to beat President Trump with a politics of “love,” said she plans to “just be myself” during Tuesday’s debate in Detroit.

This time around she plans to avoid traditional debate preparation, she said, and will instead rely on her experience thus far on the campaign trail.

"I did a lot of that last time. This time I’m seeing things a little bit differently," Williamson said.

"Every day on the campaign trail is preparation. Every day you’re thinking about issues, writing about issues, talking about issues, learning about issues,” she added. “It’s a continuous process. To me, that’s the best preparation.”