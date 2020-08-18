Marianne Williamson compares DNC Day One to a ‘Marriott commercial’

Marianne Williamson, the former 2020 Democrat hopeful, took to Twitter late Monday to criticize the Democratic National Convention for lacking substance on the issue of racism in the country.

Williamson, the spiritual author who was considered an unconventional candidate at the time, responded to actor Mark Ruffalo after he praised the convention's diversity and optimism. He said there was a “sweetness and kindliness about this production.”

Williamson disagreed. She said despite the diversity, no one addressed racism.

“They showed a lot of beautiful pictures of POC [People of Color] and made references to BLM [Black Lives Matter], but there was not one mention of an actual policy to help end systemic racism,” she posted.

She compared the convention to “binge watching a Marriott commercial.”

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, was the last and longest speech in Democrats' experiment with a virtual convention in the coronavirus era. She, once again, said that "when they go low, we go high."

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can -- and they will, if we don't make a change in this election," Obama said.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, called the debate underwhelming with no explanation on how a Joe Biden White House would handle the outbreak of violence in cities across the U.S. and the violent protests that have erupted in places like Portland and Seattle.

Critics say Democrats fear alienating large voting blocks if they take a tough stance on these protests. They also risk alienating the moderates in the party if they appear too soft on these acts of violence.

Williamson seemed to be uninspired throughout the night. She posted earlier that the Republican Party “has more elitist policies but an oddly more egalitarian relationship to its own constituency. Democrat Party has more egalitarian policies but an oddly more elitest relationship to its own constituency. I hope that changes over the next three to four days.”

Williamson later tweeted, “I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did.”

