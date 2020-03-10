March 10 Dem primaries in photos
Amid of the coronavirus health concern nationwide, voters from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota participated on the Democratic presidential nominating contests on Tuesday 10, 2020.
Voters arriving with masks in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 health concern at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit.AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Gagan Thind watching as her daughter Seva dropped off ballots in the Washington State primary, in Seattle. Washington is a vote-by-mail state.AP Photo/John Froschauer
Caucus voters standing in line to register before voting at the North Dakota Democratic NPL Presidential Caucus inside the AFL-CIO House of Labor in Bismarck, N.D.Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP
King County Election workers collecting ballots from a dropbox in the Washington State primary.AP Photo/John Froschauer
A pair of young girls helping their mother submit her ballot at Haskell Community Center in Flint, Michigan.Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
Jessica Zink, of Tacoma, Washington, dropping off her primary ballot at the Pierce County Auditor's Office.Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP
Voters waiting in line for the North Dakota Democrats' presidential caucus in a union hall in Fargo. The strong turnout forced party officials to bring in extra equipment and volunteers.AP Photo/Dave Kolpack
Voters working on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Mississippi.AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Bloomington Election Commission Judge Kim Osterbrock, right, squeezing hand sanitizer for voter Angela Kuppersmith and her son, Wyatt, 3, after they cast her early vote, at the Government Center in Bloomington.David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP
County election judges waited for people to cast their early votes Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Government Center in Bloomington.David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP
Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waiting outside before a campaign rally, in Cleveland. The rally was canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio.AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visiting custodian Davonta Bynes, from left, principal DaRhonda Evans-Stewart and social worker Kim Little outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit.AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Jay Forbes selling shirts outside the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland as a customer held up a Bernie 2020 shirt.AP Photo/Tony Dejak
