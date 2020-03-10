Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election

March 10 Dem primaries in photos

Amid of the coronavirus health concern nationwide, voters from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota participated on the Democratic presidential nominating contests on Tuesday 10, 2020.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Voters arriving with masks in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 health concern at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit.
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gagan Thind watching as her daughter Seva dropped off ballots in the Washington State primary, in Seattle. Washington is a vote-by-mail state.
    AP Photo/John Froschauer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Caucus voters standing in line to register before voting at the North Dakota Democratic NPL Presidential Caucus inside the AFL-CIO House of Labor in Bismarck, N.D.
    Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    King County Election workers collecting ballots from a dropbox in the Washington State primary.
    AP Photo/John Froschauer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pair of young girls helping their mother submit her ballot at Haskell Community Center in Flint, Michigan.
    Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jessica Zink, of Tacoma, Washington, dropping off her primary ballot at the Pierce County Auditor's Office.
    Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Voters waiting in line for the North Dakota Democrats' presidential caucus in a union hall in Fargo. The strong turnout forced party officials to bring in extra equipment and volunteers.
    AP Photo/Dave Kolpack
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Voters working on their ballots in the kiosks in Jackson, Mississippi.
    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/primaries-e-2020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bloomington Election Commission Judge Kim Osterbrock, right, squeezing hand sanitizer for voter Angela Kuppersmith and her son, Wyatt, 3, after they cast her early vote, at the Government Center in Bloomington. 
    David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    County election judges waited for people to cast their early votes Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Government Center in Bloomington.
    David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waiting outside before a campaign rally, in Cleveland. The rally was canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.
    AP Photo/Tony Dejak
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio.
    AP Photo/Paul Vernon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visiting custodian Davonta Bynes, from left, principal DaRhonda Evans-Stewart and social worker Kim Little outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit.
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Super-Tuesday-II-AP-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Jay Forbes selling shirts outside the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland as a customer held up a Bernie 2020 shirt.
    AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Image 1 of 13

Recommended